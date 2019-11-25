China says backs Hong Kong leader despite election setback

China said Monday it supports Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections in the city after months of violence

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :China said Monday it supports Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections in the city after months of violence.

"China's central government resolutely supports chief executive Carrie Lam's leadership of the Special Administrative Region government," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.