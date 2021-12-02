UrduPoint.com

China Says Boeing 737 MAX Planes Airworthy After Addressing Safety Fears: Aviation Authority

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation authority said Boeing's 737 MAX planes were airworthy after taking "corrective actions" to improve their safety, according to a directive seen by AFP Thursday.

"After conducting sufficient assessment, CAAC considers the corrective actions are adequate to address this unsafe condition," the Civil Aviation Administration of China said of the planes, which Beijing grounded in 2019 after two fatal accidents in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

