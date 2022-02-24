China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

China on Thursday said it was monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on the European neighbour

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.