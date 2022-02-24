UrduPoint.com

China Says 'closely Watching' Ukraine Situation After Russian Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 01:54 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :China on Thursday said it was monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on the European neighbour.

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

