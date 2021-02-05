China Says Common Interests With US Bigger Than Disagreements in Wake of Biden Speech

The shared interests between China and the United States are bigger than their bilateral differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday in response to US President Joe Biden's latest foreign policy speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The shared interests between China and the United States are bigger than their bilateral differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday in response to US President Joe Biden's latest foreign policy speech.

"Similar to relations between any countries, it's inevitable for China and the United States to have disagreements, but the common interests between the two countries are much bigger than the differences. China and the United States can work together on major efforts that would benefit both countries and the rest of the world," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a regular press briefing.

Wang's comments came in response to a question seeking China's reaction to Biden's first major foreign policy speech on Thursday.

During his speech, Biden called China the "most serious competitor" of the United States. However, unlike former US President Donald Trump's all-out attack against Beijing, Biden stressed that the United States would also be willing to work with China on certain issues.

"But we are ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so. We will compete from a position of strength by building back better at home, working with our allies and partners, renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost," Biden said.

Wang called on the United States to have a rational view of bilateral relations and engage in positive and constructive dialogue with China.