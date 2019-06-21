UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:27 PM

China Says Concerns Over Reports About US Attacks on Russian Electric Power Grid Justified

The concerns that have been raised by a number of countries after the publication of reports claiming that the United States had intensified cyberattacks on the Russian electric power grid are completely understandable and justified given the previous disclosure of the country's secret major surveillance program, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The concerns that have been raised by a number of countries after the publication of reports claiming that the United States had intensified cyberattacks on the Russian electric power grid are completely understandable and justified given the previous disclosure of the country's secret major surveillance program, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

The New York Times newspaper reported last week, citing current and former US government officials, that the country's intelligence agencies had intensified their attempts to plant malware into the Russian national grid, among other things. US President Donald Trump refuted the reports, calling its authors the "enemy of the people."

"As you have already noted, representatives of many countries expressed concern in this regard.

Taking into account the well-known previous incident with the US electronic spying program PRISM, these concerns are fully justified and understandable," Lu told a briefing.

The spokesman noted noted that the reports did talk about attacks on infrastructure and especially about threats to civilian infrastructure.

PRISM is used by the US intelligence to gather internet communications by requesting them from US companies. The existence of the program had been made public thanks to former subcontractor of the US National Security Agency, Edward Snowden in 2013 and raised concerns about the vulnerability of Internet communication privacy.

According to Snowden, foreign Internet communications could be targeted as well because much of such data passes to the United States or into it.

