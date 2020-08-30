(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Chinese embassy in Prague said on Sunday it saw the trip to Taiwan by Milos Vystrcil, the speaker of the Czech parliament's upper house, as a violation of the one China policy.

Vystrcil, a member of the opposition and the central European nation's second-highest politician after the president, has come to Taipei alongside 90 entrepreneurs for a week-long business trip.

"For his own political gains he insisted on a visit to Taiwan, in what is a blatant interference in China's domestic affairs and a serious breach of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the embassy said.

The visit went ahead despite criticism by Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis who said the country adhered to the one China policy. It was planned by Vystrcil's predecessor, who died in January.