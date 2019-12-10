UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Detained Canadians Treated In 'civilised Way'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

China says detained Canadians treated in 'civilised way'

China defended on Tuesday its year-long detention of two Canadians after Ottawa accused Beijing of "arbitrarily" arresting the men in what was widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):China defended on Tuesday its year-long detention of two Canadians after Ottawa accused Beijing of "arbitrarily" arresting the men in what was widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been languishing in China's opaque legal system since they were apprehended on December 10, 2018, just nine days after the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Kovrig and Spavor have not had access to lawyers and have been denied contact with their families since they were "arbitrarily detained".

"These two Canadians are and will remain our absolute priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians," Champagne said in a statement Monday.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa said it had lodged an official protest with Canada and expressed "strong dissatisfaction" over Champagne's "irresponsible statement".

Spavor and Kovrig, who were formally detained in May, have endured hours of interrogation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Messages and photos from family are read out loud to the two Canadians by embassy officials, before they are handed to Chinese authorities -- who may or may not give them to the two men, the sources said.

A former Canadian ambassador said Kovrig is held in a cell with 20 inmates while Spavor is with 18 other people.

"Their conditions are good. China's judicial department strictly enforces the law and handles the case in a civilised way," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing Tuesday.

Kovrig and Spavor are suspected of gathering state secrets.

The investigation has been transferred to a prosecution body, Hua said.

Related Topics

Protest China Canada Lawyers Ottawa Wanzhou Beijing May December 2018 Huawei Family From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds awareness seminar on FieldBiosafety for ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lukoil to Start Drilling 1st Well at 12th ..

1 minute ago

Next Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee to T ..

1 minute ago

Mobile dealer issued notice over tampering IMEI nu ..

40 seconds ago

VIS assigns positive outlook to ER of Matco Foods

1 minute ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.