China Says Door to Political Settlement in Ukraine 'Must Not Be Closed' - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The door to reaching a political settlement in Ukraine must stay open and efforts to promote peace talks must continue, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gang Shuang said on Friday.

"The door to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis must not be closed.

Efforts to stop the fighting and promote talks must not relent and the process of diplomatic negotiations must not stop," Gang said.

The Chinese diplomat emphasized that it is important to talk to all parties and keep them engaged.

Gang made the comment during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, which was called by the Western states. Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations called for a separate meeting to take place next week and focus on the Western countries' weapons deliveries to Ukraine.