China Says Envoy To Visit Ukraine, Russia, EU States This Week
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China's Eurasia envoy Li Hui will this week visit Russia, Ukraine and the headquarters of the European Union for talks on the now two-year-old war between Moscow and Kyiv, Beijing announced Wednesday.
The trip will represent "the second round of shuttle diplomacy on seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis", China's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding Li would also go to France, Germany and Poland.
Li visited the region last year as part of efforts to mediate the conflict, holding talks in Moscow, Kyiv and a host of European capitals.
Last year, Beijing released a paper calling for a "political settlement" to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to retain much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.
China said on Wednesday the "most urgent thing at the moment is to restore peace".
"In the past two years, we have never given up in our efforts to promote peace and have never stopped promoting talks," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing.
"Everything we have done leads to one target, which is to build consensus to end the war and pave the way for peace talks," she added.
