China Says Extends Anti-dumping Probe Into EU Brandy To July 5

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 01:01 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) China said Wednesday it would extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of EU brandy for three months, just days after France's top diplomat secured a reprieve on the imposition of additional customs duties.

In a statement, Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said "given the complexity of this case", the probe had been extended to July 5.

European exports of brandy to China have been hit with duties since October after the European Union imposed tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on Chinese electric vehicles over claims of unfair competition.

The measure has been painful for French cognac makers, who rely on exports for 98 percent of their sales.

Cognac makes up the vast majority of EU brandy exports to China.

The French cognac industry said in February it was losing 50 million Euros ($54 million) per month since the imposition of antidumping duties by China, and appealed for government help.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Friday that China had agreed to postpone for three months the possible permanent application of additional customs duties on French cognacs.

Speaking during a visit to China, Barrot said the move was "a first step towards settling this dispute".

