China Says 'firmly Opposes' Trade Deals That Harm Its Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) China on Monday said it "firmly opposes" other countries making trade deals with the United States at Beijing's expense, warning it would take "countermeasures" against them.

While the rest of the world has been slapped with a blanket 10 percent tariff, China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

A number of countries are now engaged in negotiations with the United States to lower tariffs, parallel to Washington's full trade war against top US economic rival China.

Beijing warned nations on Monday not to seek a deal with the United States that compromised its interests.

"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," a spokesperson for Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement.

"To seek one's own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others' interests is to seek the skin of a tiger," Beijing said.

That approach, it warned, "will ultimately fail on both ends and harm others".

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," the spokesperson said.

"If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures," they added.

