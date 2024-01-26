China Says FM Wang To Meet US Security Advisor Sullivan In Thailand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) China's top diplomat Wang Yi will on Friday visit Thailand, where he will meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Beijing's foreign ministry said.
"As agreed by China and the United States, Wang Yi will hold a new round of meetings with National Security Advisor Sullivan of the United States in Bangkok," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding Wang would be in Thailand until Monday.
Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years on flashpoint issues from technology and trade to human rights, as well as tensions over Taiwan and competing claims in the South China Sea.
In a bid to ease some of the worst tensions in decades, President Joe Biden met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a qualified success.
Speaking in Beijing this month, Wang said that while the relationship had encountered "serious difficulties", ties had "stabilised" last year.
But Wang's rosy assessment belied continued sources of tension between the powers, with the two powers most recently butting heads over elections on the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From World
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars1 minute ago
-
Quality control at heart of latest Boeing crisis2 minutes ago
-
West Indies weather Carey storm to stay on top at tea2 minutes ago
-
Tuchel's injury-ravaged Bayern wary of Augsburg slip-up2 minutes ago
-
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency12 minutes ago
-
Brazil police probe Bolsonaro's ex-intel chief for illegal spying12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower52 minutes ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash52 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's import, export value up in Q4 20231 hour ago
-
China's private sector benefits from 1.69 trln yuan in tax support in 20231 hour ago
-
China's banking sector assets up in 20231 hour ago
-
China expands charging facilities to meet growing demand1 hour ago