China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) China's spy agency said Monday the head of a foreign consultancy had been found to be spying for Britain's MI6 intelligence service.

The Ministry of State Security said in a WeChat post that Britain's Secret Intelligence Service -- also known as MI6 -- used a foreign national with the surname Huang to establish an "intelligence cooperation relationship".

Huang, who headed a foreign consulting agency, "entered China several times under instructions to use their public profile as a cover to collect China-related intelligence for Britain... and seek other personnel whom MI6 could turn", the MSS said.

Huang allegedly passed 17 pieces of intelligence, including confidential state secrets, to MI6 before he was identified, according to the MSS.

The ministry also claimed he had received "professional intelligence training" in Britain and had used "specialist spying equipment" to send communications.

The MSS said an investigation had "promptly discovered criminal evidence that Huang was engaged in espionage activities, and took criminal coercive measures in accordance with the law".

Britain's embassy in Beijing directed an AFP request to comment to the Foreign Office in London, which did not immediately respond.