UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says French Claims On Uighur Rights Are 'lies'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

China says French claims on Uighur rights are 'lies'

French claims about the imprisonment of ethnic and religious minorities in China's Xinjiang region were unacceptable, Beijing said Wednesday, criticising the accusations as "false".

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):French claims about the imprisonment of ethnic and religious minorities in China's Xinjiang region were unacceptable, Beijing said Wednesday, criticising the accusations as "false".

China's response came a day after Paris demanded it let independent human rights observers visit the northwestern region, where rights groups and experts estimate over one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities have been rounded up into a network of internment camps.

France's foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves le Drian said China's actions were "unacceptable" and said they "condemn them firmly".

Beijing has defended its strategy in Xinjiang as necessary to avoid extremism.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing on Wednesday that "China has repeatedly responded to and clarified false reports and accusations on Xinjiang-related issues".

He added that Xinjiang issues were not about human rights, religion or ethnicity but about "countering violent terrorism and separatism".

"About so-called lies that Xinjiang restricts religious freedom and suppresses Muslims... the truth is that recently, some politicians and media in the US and the west have stigmatised Xinjiang's lawful fight against terrorism and extremism," Wang said.

"We firmly oppose the politicisation of religious issues and the use of religious issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," he added.

Asked if the training programmes he referred to were still ongoing in Xinjiang, Wang said that those in the centres had "completed their courses" -- in line with officials' announcement late last year.

The latest exchange comes as tensions have been rising between the West and China on multiple fronts, including over a new draconian security law in Hong Kong and mounting opposition to the use of products made by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Related Topics

Exchange China Visit Beijing Paris Hong Kong Muslim Media Million Opposition Huawei

Recent Stories

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compli ..

3 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

9 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

18 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

45 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

46 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.