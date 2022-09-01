UrduPoint.com

China Says Highly Appreciates Russia's Position On US Provocations In Taiwan Strait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China Says Highly Appreciates Russia's Position on US Provocations in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) China highly appreciates Russia's position regarding US provocations in the Taiwan Strait and its commitment to the One China principle, which is shared by over 170 countries around the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Sunday, US navy ships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville passed through the Taiwan Strait. In response, China put its armed forces on high alert. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow regarded the step as a new provocation aimed at containing Beijing and destabilizing the situation in the region.

"China highly appreciates the position of the Russian side. Over 170 countries around the world have committed themselves to the One China principle and supported China on (the issue of) protecting its own sovereignty and territorial integrity," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

According to Wang, the provocative actions of the United States are unpopular and doomed to failure.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

