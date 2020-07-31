UrduPoint.com
China Says Hong Kong Election Delay 'necessary And Reasonable'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

China said Friday it supported Hong Kong's decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of a surge in coronavirus cases, a move that has infuriated democracy supporters

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :China said Friday it supported Hong Kong's decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of a surge in coronavirus cases, a move that has infuriated democracy supporters.

"It is very necessary, reasonable and legal," the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council said in a short statement.

"The central government fully understands and supports it."

