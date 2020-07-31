China says Hong Kong election delay 'necessary and reasonable'

China said Friday it supported Hong Kong's decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of a surge in coronavirus cases, a move that has infuriated democracy supporters

"It is very necessary, reasonable and legal," the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council said in a short statement.

"The central government fully understands and supports it."