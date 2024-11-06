Open Menu

China Says Hopes For 'peaceful Coexistence' With US As Trump On Brink Of Victory

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) China said Wednesday it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Donald Trump appeared on the verge of a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"Our policy toward the United States has been consistent," she added.

Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump's re-election, but said "the United States presidential election is an internal affair of the United States".

"We respect the choice of the American people," she said.

"After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice," she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

