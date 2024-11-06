China Says Hopes For 'peaceful Coexistence' With US As Trump On Brink Of Victory
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) China said Wednesday it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Donald Trump appeared on the verge of a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.
"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
"Our policy toward the United States has been consistent," she added.
Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump's re-election, but said "the United States presidential election is an internal affair of the United States".
"We respect the choice of the American people," she said.
"After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice," she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals
More Stories From World
-
Philippines says joint maritime exercises rein in China6 minutes ago
-
India's Modi congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'6 minutes ago
-
FBI warns of hoax bomb threats from Russia at US voting sites15 minutes ago
-
Russian senators ratify North Korean defence pact15 minutes ago
-
Thousands in Israel protest sacking of defence minister15 minutes ago
-
Anti-Brussels firebrand Orban to host European leaders in Hungary15 minutes ago
-
Mood darkens at Democratic parties as Trump gains key states16 minutes ago
-
Donald Trump declares victory in presidential election as he addresses supporters26 minutes ago
-
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech44 minutes ago
-
BMW's profits plunge as China sales slump1 hour ago
-
Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election1 hour ago
-
Trump set to address celebrating supporters in Florida1 hour ago