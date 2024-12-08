China Says Hopes Syria 'returns To Stability As Soon As Possible'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) China's foreign ministry said Sunday it hopes Syria "returns to stability as soon as possible", after rebels announced they had taken Damascus and sent President Bashar al-Assad fleeing.
Beijing "is closely following the development of the situation in Syria and hopes that Syria returns to stability as soon as possible", the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The Chinese government has actively assisted Chinese citizens who are willing to leave Syria in a safe and orderly way, and has maintained contact with.
.. Chinese citizens who remain in Syria," the ministry said.
"We urge the relevant Syrian parties to take practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria," it added.
"At present, the Chinese embassy in Syria is still holding strong, and we will continue to provide full assistance to Chinese citizens in need."
