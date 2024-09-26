Open Menu

China Says ICBM Launch 'routine', No Change In Nuclear Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

China says ICBM launch 'routine', no change in nuclear policy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) China said on Thursday its test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was "legitimate and routine", and that it had not changed its nuclear policy, after the launch prompted an outcry from regional powers.

"The ICBM launch is to test our weapon and training performance. It is a legitimate and routine arrangement for military training," defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference in Beijing.

"China's nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable. We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defence," Zhang said.

He said China does not seek an "arms race" and had "promised not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapons states or weapon-free zones".

"China will continue to keep its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security," Zhang said.

China announced the rare trial on Wednesday -- its first in four decades -- saying that the missile was carrying a dummy warhead.

