China Says Issued 'strong' Complaint Over Western Hacking Claims
March 26, 2024
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) China said it had issued a "strong" rebuke to the United States on Tuesday after Washington and two key allies accused Beijing of being behind a series of hacks into lawmakers and key democratic institutions.
In rare and detailed public accusations against China -- the United States, Britain and New Zealand described a series of cyber breaches over the last decade or more in what appeared to be a concerted effort to hold Beijing accountable.
In response, China on Tuesday insisted it "opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks" and accused the US of using the Five Eyes spying alliance "to compile and disseminate false information about threats from Chinese hackers".
"China firmly opposes this, has made strong demarches with the United States and relevant parties," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
Beijing, he warned, "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests."
