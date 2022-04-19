UrduPoint.com

China Says It Has Signed Security Pact With Solomon Islands

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 04:29 PM

China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands

China on Tuesday confirmed it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday confirmed it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific.

"The foreign ministers of China and the Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Related Topics

China Beijing Solomon Islands Agreement

Recent Stories

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, ..

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

35 seconds ago
 Constable injured in encounter

Constable injured in encounter

36 seconds ago
 PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upco ..

PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upcoming Serial

40 seconds ago
 18th amendment restored true spirit of constitutio ..

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

6 minutes ago
 "Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upco ..

"Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upcoming drama serial

6 minutes ago
 US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Mo ..

US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabko ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.