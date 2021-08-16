UrduPoint.com

China Says It Is Ready To Develop Friendly Relations With Taliban

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:33 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chungying says China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan.

BEJING: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) China said on Monday that it was willing to develop friendly ties with the Taliban after they took control over Afghanistan.

Talking to the reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chunying said, “China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop… friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan,”.

On Sunday, Taliban entered into Kabul and said that they would not use force. The Taliban entered all four sides of Kabul. Soon after their entry into Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tendered his resignation and fled the country. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

There is chaos at Kabul airport while the streets were giving a deserted look soon after arrival of the Taliban.

According to the latest reports, gunshots were heard at the Kabul airport where thousands of Afghan people gathered to catch any international flight to flee abroad. “Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, told Al Jazeera tv.

“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.”

It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as Afghan forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others at a cost of billions of Dollars, melted away.

