China Says It Opposes 'infringements On Lebanon's Sovereignty'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) China said on Tuesday it opposed "infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty" after Israel said it had launched a ground offensive there, and that Beijing was "highly concerned" about growing tensions.
The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had launched a ground offensive targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, further escalating the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds of people.
However, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said the Israeli operation did not amount to a "ground incursion", while Hezbollah denied any troops had crossed the border.
There was no way to immediately verify the claims, which came as Israel targeted south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza despite international calls for restraint to avoid a regional conflagration.
"China is highly concerned about the current situation between Lebanon and Israel and is deeply concerned about the further escalation of regional tensions due to related military actions," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"China... opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes any actions that exacerbate conflicts and lead to a further escalation of the regional situation."
Beijing urged Israel "to take concrete actions to de-escalate the situation", the statement said.
