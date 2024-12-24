China Says Japan's Foreign Minister To Visit On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Japan's foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya will visit China on Wednesday for talks with local counterpart Wang Yi, Beijing said.
The visit will be Iwaya's first to China since becoming Tokyo's top diplomat earlier this year.
"China is ready to work with Japan... to focus on common interests, strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen practical cooperation (and) properly manage differences," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
Beijing would "strive to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era", she added.
"The Chinese side attaches great importance to the foreign minister's visit, and Chinese leaders will meet with the foreign minister," she said.
China and Japan are key trading partners, but increased friction over territorial rivalries and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.
Japan's brutal occupation of parts of China before and during World War II remains a sore point, with Beijing accusing Tokyo of failing to atone for its past.
Visits by Japanese officials to the Yasukuni shrine that honours war dead -- including convicted war criminals -- regularly prompt anger from Beijing.
Tokyo is a longstanding and key US ally, but it has been expanding its partnerships as a bulwark against Beijing.
Recent Stories
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary
More Stories From World
-
China says Japan's foreign minister to visit on Wednesday49 seconds ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant21 minutes ago
-
Inter beat Como to keep in touch with leaders Atalanta1 hour ago
-
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston2 hours ago
-
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents2 hours ago
-
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand2 hours ago
-
French PM says Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not 'thousands'2 hours ago
-
London wall illuminates Covid's enduring pain at Christmas2 hours ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot2 hours ago
-
Mixed day for global stocks as market hopes for 'Santa Claus rally'2 hours ago
-
Mozambique top court confirms ruling party disputed win2 hours ago
-
The real-life violence that inspired South Korea's 'Squid Game'2 hours ago