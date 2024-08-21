Open Menu

China Says Launches Anti-subsidy Probe Into Some EU Dairy Imports

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Beijing said Wednesday it would launch a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy products imported into China, the day after the bloc said it planned to impose five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric cars.

"The Ministry of Commerce has decided to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation on imported relevant dairy products originating in the European Union from August 21, 2024," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The investigation will cover imported dairy products including fresh cheese and curd, blue cheese, and some milk and cream, the ministry said.

The probe will look at a number of subsidies under the European Union's common agricultural policy (CAP) and should be concluded within a year but could be extended for six months, it added.

The news comes a day after the European Commission said it planned to impose five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric cars, unless Beijing can offer an alternative solution to a damaging trade row over state subsidies.

Brussels last month hit EVs imported from China with hefty provisional tariffs -- on top of current duties of 10 percent -- after an anti-subsidy probe found they were unfairly undermining European rivals.

The dairy probe joins a number of other pending Chinese inquiries into EU trade practices, including an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports launched in June.

Beijing also last month kicked off a formal probe into EU practices after the bloc launched an anti-subsidy investigation into a range of Chinese transport and green energy firms.

