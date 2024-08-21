China Says Launches Anti-subsidy Probe Into Some EU Dairy Imports
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Beijing on Wednesday launched a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy products imported into China, the day after the bloc said it planned to impose five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric vehicles.
The investigation, which marks the latest barb in a trade standoff between the two, will cover a range of items including fresh cheese and curd, blue cheese, and some milk and cream, Beijing's commerce ministry said.
"The Ministry of Commerce has decided to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation on imported relevant dairy products originating in the European Union from August 21, 2024," the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Officials said they had received an application from the Dairy Association of China for an anti-subsidy probe into European products on July 29, and held consultations with the European Union on August 14.
