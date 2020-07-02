China Says May Respond to UK Promise to Ease Migration Rules for Hong Kong Residents

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Beijing reserves the right to resort to appropriate measures in response to the United Kingdom's decision to fast-track immigration for Hong Kong residents with or eligible for a British National Overseas (BNO) passport, the Chinese Embassy to the UK said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UK authorities responded to the Chinese central authorities' adoption of a new national security law for Hong Kong by promising to create a special route for BNO passport holders from Hong Kong to enter the country, allowing them to live and work there, as well as apply for full citizenship. The BNO passport was introduced after the signing of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration and can be given to a Hong Kong resident born before the 1997 handover. There are approximately 350,000 people with such a document as of now and about 2.5 million people are eligible for receiving it.

"If the British side makes unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations.

We firmly oppose this and reserve the right to take corresponding measures. We urge the British side to view objectively and fairly the national security legislation for Hong Kong, respect China's position and concerns, refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any way," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

The new national security law, which penalizes secession, subversion and terrorism in the Chinese region, was unanimously adopted on Tuesday.

The move sparked a fresh wave of protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday, which were promptly followed by dozens of arrests warranted by the new legislation. The protesters fear that the fresh legislation will infringe upon their liberties, something vehemently denied by the central authorities.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bashed China on Wednesday for breaking the promises it made in the Sino-British joint declaration that saw Hong Kong handed back to China by introducing the new law. Earlier on Thursday, Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming lambasted London's position, describing it as "a gross interference" in internal affairs.