China Says Never Violated Foreign Territory or Airspace, Opposes Attempts to Smear Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) China has never violated the territorial integrity or airspace of any country, a Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Saturday, commenting on the detection of a Chinese balloon over the United States.

On Friday, the US State Department announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned after the Defense Department made public the discovery of a Chinese balloon over the continental United States.

"This is entirely an unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear. China always acts in strict accordance with international law and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We have no intention to violate and has never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson emphasized that it was a civilian Chinese airship used for research, mainly meteorological studies, that entered into US airspace due to force majeure.

"Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," the spokesperson explained, adding that some "politicians and media in the US have hyped it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to that."

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized that it is part of the work of US and Chinese diplomatic missions to manage unexpected situations "in a cool-headed and prudent manner."

The Pentagon specified on Friday that it detected another Chinese surveillance balloon - this one transiting Latin America - a day after the US identified the first one over Montana.