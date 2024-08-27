China says 'no intention' of violating foreign airspace after Japan claim

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China said on Tuesday it has "no intention" of violating foreign airspace after Japan accused a Chinese military aircraft of entering its skies.

Washington's closest ally in the region, Japan said it scrambled fighter jets after the two-minute incursion by the Y-9 surveillance aircraft on Monday off the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea.

Asked about Japan's claims, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said "the relevant Chinese departments are in the process of gathering information and verifying the situation".

"The two sides have maintained communication through existing working channels," he said.