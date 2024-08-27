Open Menu

China Says 'no Intention' Of Violating Foreign Airspace After Japan Claim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China says 'no intention' of violating foreign airspace after Japan claim

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China said on Tuesday it has "no intention" of violating foreign airspace after Japan accused a Chinese military aircraft of entering its skies.

Washington's closest ally in the region, Japan said it scrambled fighter jets after the two-minute incursion by the Y-9 surveillance aircraft on Monday off the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea.

Asked about Japan's claims, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said "the relevant Chinese departments are in the process of gathering information and verifying the situation".

"The two sides have maintained communication through existing working channels," he said.

Related Topics

China Washington Jian Japan

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

9 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

9 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

9 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

9 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

9 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

9 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

9 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

9 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

9 hours ago

More Stories From World