China Says No Plans To Announce Mutual Vaccine Recognition With Russia At September Forum

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

China Says No Plans to Announce Mutual Vaccine Recognition With Russia at September Forum

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Consulate General of China in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Monday denied media reports that the two countries are planning to announce the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines during a forum in Vladivostok in September.

Last week, Russian Far Eastern media reported that Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok Yan Wenbin had told reporters that the decision on mutual vaccine recognition by China and Russia would soon be made known. The governments were reportedly still having the final discussions on the issue.

Some news owlets speculated that the final decision would be announced at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Consulate General of China in Vladivostok would like to stress that this information does not correspond to reality. At the moment, the Consulate General does not possess any further information on this issue," the mission said.

Earlier, media outlets speculated that Russia and China have agreed to mutually recognize each other proprietary vaccines ” Sputnik V and CoronaVac.

