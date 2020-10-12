UrduPoint.com
China Says North Korean Military Parade 'Common Practice', Many Countries Hold Such Events

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

The recent nighttime military parade that took place in Pyongyang is standard practice for many countries of the world, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that Beijing was ready to continue making joint efforts with all the parties in order to facilitate the peace process on the Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The recent nighttime military parade that took place in Pyongyang is standard practice for many countries of the world, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that Beijing was ready to continue making joint efforts with all the parties in order to facilitate the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

The parade was held in Pyongyang on October 10, during which North Korea demonstrated its new intercontinental ballistic missile that is the biggest the country has ever produced.

"Holding parades to celebrate important anniversaries is a common practice for a lot of countries," Zhao said.

Zhao added that China and North Korea are good neighbors.

"The Chinese position on the Korean issue is clear and consistent, Beijing is ready to undertake joint efforts together with all the parties so as to find a political solution to this problem and secure enduring peace and stability," he added.

He also congratulated the Korean Working party on the 75th anniversary of its founding and wished that North Korea "achieve new heights in all spheres under the leadership of Kim Jong Un and the Working Party'.'

The previous long-range missile was presented by Pyongyang in late 2017 and North Korean officials claimed that it was able to reach any part of the continental United States. This forced the White House to take urgent measures, which resulted in a denuclearization agreement signed between the two countries on June 12, 2018. Nevertheless, North Korea resumed missile testing in May 2019, which aggravated the situation in the region.

