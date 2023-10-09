Open Menu

China Says 'opposes And Condemns' Actions That Harm Civilians In Israel Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China says 'opposes and condemns' actions that harm civilians in Israel violence

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) China said Monday it "opposes and condemns" violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"China is highly concerned about the recent escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Beijing "is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict, and opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians", she added.

"China opposes actions that expand the conflict and undermine regional stability, and hopes for a ceasefire and end to the war and to restore peace as soon as possible," Mao continued.

She also called for the international community to "effectively play its role and jointly promote lowering the temperature of the situation".

"The path to solving the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts lies in resuming peace talks," Mao said.

She said the solution included "implementing a two-state solution, and promoting the early comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue through political means, so that reasonable concerns of all parties can be guaranteed".

"China will continue to make untiring efforts in this regard alongside the international community," she said.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine China Mao Beijing All

Recent Stories

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

16 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

21 minutes ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

41 minutes ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

50 minutes ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

59 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

2 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World