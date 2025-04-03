Open Menu

China Says Opposes New US Tariffs, Vows 'countermeasures'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) China on Thursday said it "firmly opposes" sweeping new US tariffs on its exports and vowed "countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests".

US President Donald Trump has ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war after imposing 10 percent levies on imports from around the world and harsh extra duties on key trading partners.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said in a statement that those tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties".

It urged Washington to "immediately cancel" them, warning they "endanger global economic development", hurting US interests and international supply chains.

It also accused the United States of a "typical unilateral bullying practice".

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34 percent on China, one of its largest trading partners, while a 10 percent base tariff on all countries will also apply to China.

That comes on top of a 20 percent rate imposed last month.

Beijing responded to those tariffs with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.

