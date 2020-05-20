UrduPoint.com
China Says Palestine's Position On Middle East Settlement Must Be Respected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Palestine's position must be respected in issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the international community must play a constructive role in its settlement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Palestine's position must be respected in issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the international community must play a constructive role in its settlement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas a day prior announced the ditching of all existing agreements between his side with Israel and the United States over the imminent annexation of pasts of the West Bank.

"China has always believed that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state draft have created the basis for resolving the Palestinian issue, which should be respected. It is necessary to listen and respect the position of Palestine as the main stakeholder," Zhao said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The spokesman added that China was closely monitoring the situation and is concerned that the peace process is in its most perilous state due to recent developments.

"The international community must play a constructive role, create the conditions for reaching agreements between Palestine and Israel through peaceful negotiations," he said.

Abbas' announcement Tuesday night was timed to Israel's movements to go through with the annexation of the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, along with swathes of the surrounding territory and road systems connecting them.

With the formation of the new unity government and with unwavering US support, Israel appears increasingly likely to go ahead with the annexation.

