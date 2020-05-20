China on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over recent tense relationship between Palestine and Israel and emphasized that as the main party, Palestine's views and opinions should be listened to and respected

"Recently, the relationship between Palestine and Israel has continued to be tense, and the peace process is in jeopardy. China is very concerned about this," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here when asked to comment over Palestine's decision to stop fulfilling all agreements reached with the United States and Israel since the latter intended to annex Palestinian territory.

He said that China had always believed that the relevant United Nations resolutions and the international consensus on the "two-state plan" and "land for peace" principles constitute the basis for resolving the Palestinian question and should be respected.

"Palestine as the main party, its views and opinions should be listened to and respected," he added.

The spokesperson said that the international community should play a constructive role in creating conditions for Palestine and Israel to reach agreement through equal dialogue and negotiation, and promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

To a question about a proposal that leaders of all the countries should participate in the UN General Assembly by recording video speeches, he said that this year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

"It is an important opportunity for the international community to sum up history, face the future, and consolidate consensus on multilateralism," he added.

Zhao Lijian remarked that in the face of the spread of the new coronavirous epidemic worldwide, the international community's expectations for the role of the United Nations had further increased.

He said that the Chinese side was willing to work with the international community to promote the successful holding of the high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations and the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly to jointly safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law.

It may be mentioned that the second question, UN Secretary General Guterres had suggested that leaders of all countries participate in the UN General Assembly to be held in September by recording video speeches.

Because of the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic, leaders of various countries are unable to attend the meeting scheduled to be held in New York.