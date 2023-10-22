Open Menu

China Says Philippines Vessel 'stirred Up Trouble' Before Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Beijing on Sunday said a Philippines coastguard vessel "deliberately stirred up trouble" ahead of a collision with a Chinese boat in the disputed South China Sea, state media reported.

"The Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 deliberately stirred up trouble and reversed in a premeditated manner," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry, adding "the malicious collision heated up the situation".

Manila earlier accused a Chinese coastguard vessel of colliding with a Philippine resupply boat as it travelled to a tiny garrison in the disputed South China Sea.

The incident occurred near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, a hotly contested region where Beijing deploys hundreds of vessels to assert its claims over almost the entire sea.

"A Chinese Coast Guard vessel intercepted the trespassing Philippine vessel in accordance with law despite repeated warnings," CCTV reported, adding there was a "slight collision" between the boats.

"At 8:13 am, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 deliberately stirred up trouble and reversed in a premeditated manner," the CCTV report said.

"The malicious collision heated up the situation.

"The Philippines' actions are a serious violation of the international maritime rules."

