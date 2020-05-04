UrduPoint.com
China Says Pompeo 'insane' Over Virus Lab Origin Theory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:01 PM

China says Pompeo 'insane' over virus lab origin theory

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions.

Pompeo on Sunday said "enormous evidence" showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the WHO and various scientific experts.

