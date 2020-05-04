China says Pompeo 'insane' over virus lab origin theory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions.

Pompeo on Sunday said "enormous evidence" showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the WHO and various scientific experts.