China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Laos, Vietnam this week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Laos for meetings with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials as well as Vietnam this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Li will attend the ASEAN summit meetings and "pay an official visit to Laos" from Wednesday to Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

ASEAN leaders are set to meet in Laos from Wednesday, with the conflict in Myanmar set to feature prominently on the 10-member bloc's agenda.

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, has led several diplomatic pushes to resolve the crisis but has made little progress.

During the summit, Li will take part in a China-ASEAN gathering, the ASEAN Plus Three meeting -- which also includes South Korea and Japan -- and the East Asia Summit, Beijing said.

He will then visit Vietnam from Saturday to Monday, the foreign ministry added.