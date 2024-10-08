China Says Premier Li Qiang To Visit Laos, Vietnam This Week
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Laos for meetings with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials as well as Vietnam this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Li will attend the ASEAN summit meetings and "pay an official visit to Laos" from Wednesday to Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
ASEAN leaders are set to meet in Laos from Wednesday, with the conflict in Myanmar set to feature prominently on the 10-member bloc's agenda.
ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, has led several diplomatic pushes to resolve the crisis but has made little progress.
During the summit, Li will take part in a China-ASEAN gathering, the ASEAN Plus Three meeting -- which also includes South Korea and Japan -- and the East Asia Summit, Beijing said.
He will then visit Vietnam from Saturday to Monday, the foreign ministry added.
Recent Stories
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
More Stories From World
-
Shanghai stocks end more than 4% higher13 minutes ago
-
Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer33 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida33 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks pare early surge on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat43 minutes ago
-
Turkey says will evacuate citizens from Lebanon on Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Myanmar to send rep to regional summit for first time in three years1 hour ago
-
From Bolivia to Indonesia, deforestation continues apace2 hours ago
-
New French PM faces first no confidence motion2 hours ago
-
Tampa zoo rushes Chompers the porcupine and others to safety as Milton nears2 hours ago
-
Fireworks expected as Orban heads to EU parliament2 hours ago
-
Shanghai stocks pare early surge on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat3 hours ago
-
Record number of climbers chase 14-peak dream in Tibet3 hours ago