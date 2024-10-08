Open Menu

China Says Premier Li Qiang To Visit Laos, Vietnam This Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Laos, Vietnam this week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Laos for meetings with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials as well as Vietnam this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Li will attend the ASEAN summit meetings and "pay an official visit to Laos" from Wednesday to Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

ASEAN leaders are set to meet in Laos from Wednesday, with the conflict in Myanmar set to feature prominently on the 10-member bloc's agenda.

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, has led several diplomatic pushes to resolve the crisis but has made little progress.

During the summit, Li will take part in a China-ASEAN gathering, the ASEAN Plus Three meeting -- which also includes South Korea and Japan -- and the East Asia Summit, Beijing said.

He will then visit Vietnam from Saturday to Monday, the foreign ministry added.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Progress Myanmar Japan South Korea Laos Vietnam From Asia

Recent Stories

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

13 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

13 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

13 hours ago
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

13 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

13 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

13 hours ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

14 hours ago

More Stories From World