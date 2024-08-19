Open Menu

China Says Premier Li Qiang To Visit Russia, Belarus This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Russia and Belarus this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday.

"From August 20 to 23, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

Li's visit comes as China and Russia ramp up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts.

Their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine, which China has never condemned.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko visited China twice last year, promising in December to be a "reliable partner" to Beijing.

Belarus relies heavily on Russia for political and financial support, and was used as a launchpad for Moscow's assault against Ukraine in February 2022.

In July it officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, becoming the tenth member of the expanding bloc of nations Beijing sees as a potential counterweight to the world order led by the United States.

