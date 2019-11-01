- Home
- World
- News
- China Says Reached Consensus With US on Core Trade Issues After High-Level Talks - Reports
China Says Reached Consensus With US On Core Trade Issues After High-Level Talks - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:56 PM
China has reached a consensus with US trade negotiators on core bilateral trade issues, media reported on Friday
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Chinese Vice Premiere Liu He had constructive discussions with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on core trade concerns, NBC reported.