China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China on Monday said it is willing to develop "friendly relations" with the Taliban after the Islamist hardliners seized control of Afghanistan.

"China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.