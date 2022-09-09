China Says Ready to Strengthen Relations With N. Korea to Increase Regional Stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Beijing is ready to strengthen and develop relations with Pyongyang in order to increase stability, promote peace, development and prosperity of the region and the whole world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China is ready to maintain strategic cooperation with North Korea, strengthen coordination, jointly maintain, strengthen and develop relations between China and North Korea in order to bring more benefits to both countries and their peoples, as well as contribute to the stability, peace, development and prosperity of the region and even the whole world," Xi said in his message of congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 74th anniversary of the formation of North Korea, as cited by China Central Television (CCTV).

The Chinese leader stressed that in the recent years, North Koreans have continuously achieved success in developing the economy and raising the standard of living of the population, as well as successfully fought the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that China, being a good neighbor and a close friend of North Korea, sincerely welcomes these achievements.

The formation of North Korea was proclaimed on September 9, 1948.