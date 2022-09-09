UrduPoint.com

China Says Ready To Strengthen Relations With N. Korea To Increase Regional Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:00 AM

China Says Ready to Strengthen Relations With N. Korea to Increase Regional Stability

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Beijing is ready to strengthen and develop relations with Pyongyang in order to increase stability, promote peace, development and prosperity of the region and the whole world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China is ready to maintain strategic cooperation with North Korea, strengthen coordination, jointly maintain, strengthen and develop relations between China and North Korea in order to bring more benefits to both countries and their peoples, as well as contribute to the stability, peace, development and prosperity of the region and even the whole world," Xi said in his message of congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 74th anniversary of the formation of North Korea, as cited by China Central Television (CCTV).

The Chinese leader stressed that in the recent years, North Koreans have continuously achieved success in developing the economy and raising the standard of living of the population, as well as successfully fought the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that China, being a good neighbor and a close friend of North Korea, sincerely welcomes these achievements.

The formation of North Korea was proclaimed on September 9, 1948.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong September TV Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

10 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

10 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.