China Says Registers Fastest Rate of Air Quality Improvement Globally

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) China has become the country with the fastest rate of improvement in air quality, Chinese Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin said on Friday.

Over the past years, China has been one of the largest sources of harmful emissions, including greenhouse gas emissions. China was responsible for 27% of the world's greenhouse gases in 2019, surpassing the emissions of the United States, India, and all EU countries combined, according to Rhodium Group research. China has also been suffering from plastic pollution, water pollution, and soil erosion.

"The annual average rate of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in district-level cities and above has dropped from 46 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015 to 30 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, making China the country with the fastest rate of air quality improvement in the world," Zhao said at a press conference during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In 2021, the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities across the country decreased by 34.8% compared to 2015, while the proportion of days in a year with good air quality reached 87.5%, Zhao said.

According to the official, China's achievements in the field of ecology and environmental protection have been widely recognized by the international community, and the country has become an important participant in building a global ecological civilization.

Beijing has been actively fighting environmental pollution in the recent years. China has been reducing excess production rates in the industry, switching to gas heating for residential buildings, demanding that the industry reduce emissions, as well as closing coal mines and heavy industries.