UrduPoint.com

China Says Registers Fastest Rate Of Air Quality Improvement Globally

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China Says Registers Fastest Rate of Air Quality Improvement Globally

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) China has become the country with the fastest rate of improvement in air quality, Chinese Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin said on Friday.

Over the past years, China has been one of the largest sources of harmful emissions, including greenhouse gas emissions. China was responsible for 27% of the world's greenhouse gases in 2019, surpassing the emissions of the United States, India, and all EU countries combined, according to Rhodium Group research. China has also been suffering from plastic pollution, water pollution, and soil erosion.

"The annual average rate of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in district-level cities and above has dropped from 46 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015 to 30 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, making China the country with the fastest rate of air quality improvement in the world," Zhao said at a press conference during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In 2021, the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities across the country decreased by 34.8% compared to 2015, while the proportion of days in a year with good air quality reached 87.5%, Zhao said.

According to the official, China's achievements in the field of ecology and environmental protection have been widely recognized by the international community, and the country has become an important participant in building a global ecological civilization.

Beijing has been actively fighting environmental pollution in the recent years. China has been reducing excess production rates in the industry, switching to gas heating for residential buildings, demanding that the industry reduce emissions, as well as closing coal mines and heavy industries.

Related Topics

India World Water China Fine United States Congress Gas 2015 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

17 minutes ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

1 hour ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

1 hour ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

1 hour ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.