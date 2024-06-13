China Says 'reserves The Right' To File WTO Suit Over EU Car Tariffs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) China said Thursday it "reserves the right" to file a suit with the World Trade Organization over planned new EU tariffs on imports of its electric vehicles.
"China reserves the right to file a suit to the WTO and take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the rights and interests of Chinese companies," Beijing's commerce ministry spokesman He Yadong told a briefing.
The European Union warned on Wednesday it would slap additional tariffs of up to 38 percent on Chinese electric car imports from next month after an anti-subsidy probe, a move that risks provoking a bitter trade war.
The European Commission has proposed a provisional hike of tariffs on Chinese manufacturers: 17.
4 percent for market major BYD, 20 percent for Geely and 38.1 percent for SAIC.
The EU said the amount depended on the level of state subsidies received by the firms.
Beijing condemned the move on Thursday as lacking a "factual and legal basis".
"This action not only harms the legal rights and interests of the Chinese electric vehicle industry... but will also distort auto production and supply chains around the world, including in the European Union," He said.
"The actions by the European side are suspected of violating WTO rules and are naked protectionist behaviour," he said.
Recent Stories
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand facing exit after Rutherford rescues Windies15 minutes ago
-
Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them15 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits15 minutes ago
-
Lujin enchants international journalists, influencers in Shandong, China26 minutes ago
-
Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins'26 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's old school goes on charm offensive35 minutes ago
-
Hajj Media Hub provides services to over 1,500 local, Int’l media professionals36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing multiple challenges world's oceans face56 minutes ago
-
China, New Zealand must avoid 'chasm' in relations: Premier Li56 minutes ago
-
Boeing faces deadline to rebut possible US prosecution1 hour ago
-
New Zealand face T20 World Cup exit after West Indies defeat1 hour ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago