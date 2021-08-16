UrduPoint.com

China Says Respects Choices Of Afghan People, Cells For Smooth Transition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

China says respects choices of Afghan people, cells for smooth transition

China respects the choices of the Afghan people and hopes for a smooth transition in the Afghan situation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China respects the choices of the Afghan people and hopes for a smooth transition in the Afghan situation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The Taliban said on Sunday that the war in Afghanistan has ended and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens.

In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying said the situation in Afghanistan has undergone major changes and China respects the wishes and choices of the Afghan people.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan China Sunday

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

23 minutes ago
 China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

2 minutes ago
 Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

2 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over property

Man kills sister over property

2 minutes ago
 Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

2 minutes ago
 China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Tal ..

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.