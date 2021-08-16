China Says Respects Choices Of Afghan People, Cells For Smooth Transition
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China respects the choices of the Afghan people and hopes for a smooth transition in the Afghan situation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.
The Taliban said on Sunday that the war in Afghanistan has ended and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens.
In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying said the situation in Afghanistan has undergone major changes and China respects the wishes and choices of the Afghan people.