China Says Situation At Border Stable Amid India's Reported Buildup

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

China Says Situation at Border Stable Amid India's Reported Buildup

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The situation at the Chinese-Indian border is stable, China's foreign ministry said Monday, commenting on media reports about Indian's military buildup in the area.

Earlier in the day, Deccan Herald reported, citing sources, that India had increased troops deployed at the Chinese border up to 200,000 servicemen, which is 40% more than last year. In the past months, India has purportedly deployed at least 50,000 extra troops to three border areas.

"Currently, the situation at the Chinese-Indian border is mostly stable. The sides resolve existing border issues through negotiations.

Against this backdrop, statements and military presence first should facilitate easing of tensions and stronger mutual trust between the sides, but not the other way around," spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

The China-India border situation has deteriorated in May 2020, when the region saw a number of clashes between the two sides. After the flareup, Beijing and New Delhi ramped up military presence in the region. The standoff resulted in deterioration of bilateral relations, for example, India canceled a number of Chinese contracts, banned Chinese applications and canceled equipment purchase from China.

More Stories From World

