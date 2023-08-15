China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confrontation'

China Tuesday said that the forthcoming trilateral summit of the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea is aimed at "heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :China Tuesday said that the forthcoming trilateral summit of the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea is aimed at "heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security." "China is opposed to relevant countries' patchwork of small circles that is heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The spokesperson added that Beijing hopes "relevant" countries will follow the "trend of the times and do more to contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity," according to the Global Times.

US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 18 at Camp David. Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokesperson, said the leaders will "celebrate a new chapter" at the trilateral summit.

The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, including addressing the continued threat posed by North Korea as well as global and regional security challenges, she added.