Open Menu

China Says Summit Between US, Japan, South Korea Aimed At 'heightening Confrontation'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:17 PM

China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confrontation'

China Tuesday said that the forthcoming trilateral summit of the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea is aimed at "heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :China Tuesday said that the forthcoming trilateral summit of the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea is aimed at "heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security." "China is opposed to relevant countries' patchwork of small circles that is heightening confrontation and undermining other countries' strategic security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The spokesperson added that Beijing hopes "relevant" countries will follow the "trend of the times and do more to contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity," according to the Global Times.

US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 18 at Camp David. Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokesperson, said the leaders will "celebrate a new chapter" at the trilateral summit.

The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, including addressing the continued threat posed by North Korea as well as global and regional security challenges, she added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China White House Beijing David Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

20 minutes ago
 GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate c ..

GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate change resilience, community aw ..

20 minutes ago
 Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to revers ..

Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to reverse Niger coup

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Independence day celebrated in Jakarta

Pakistan's Independence day celebrated in Jakarta

20 minutes ago
 Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Kar ..

Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Karoonjhar Mountain

20 minutes ago
 5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

47 minutes ago
National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ext ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extends felicitations to Pakistan ..

47 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Pro ..

Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

1 hour ago
 KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer w ..

KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer with Best Officer of Year Award ..

58 minutes ago
 Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durab ..

Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durable peace in South Asia: PM AJK ..

52 minutes ago
 Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 ..

Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 complaints in 6 months

52 minutes ago
 PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World