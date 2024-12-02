China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) China on Monday said it "supports Syria's efforts to maintain national security and stability" after a shock rebel offensive saw government forces lose control of Aleppo.

"China is willing to make positive efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Syria," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

Aleppo fell to the rebel alliance over the course of the last week, the first time it has slipped from government control since Syria's conflict began more than a decade ago, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Syrian and Russian aircraft responded with deadly strikes in support of government forces on Sunday, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also travelled to Damascus on Sunday to meet President Bashar al-Assad as the Syrian leader sought support from allies.