China Says Tailed, 'issued A Warning' To US Navy Ship In S. China Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Beijing's military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship near the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea.
China "organised naval and air forces to tail and monitor the ship in accordance with laws and regulations and issued a warning to drive it away", military spokesman Tian Junli said in a statement.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey "illegally intruded into China's territorial waters near the Xisha Islands without approval from the Chinese government", Tian said, referring to the Paracel Islands by their Chinese name.
"The actions by the United States seriously violate China's sovereignty and security," he added.
Tian accused Washington of being the "creator of security risks in the South China Sea" and the "biggest destroyer" of peace and stability in the area.
In a statement, the US Navy confirmed the ship had "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands".
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From World
-
Atalanta battle Roma for Champions League after making history22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Vice Chairman, NDRC in Beijing32 minutes ago
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final32 minutes ago
-
Hotter, drier, sicker? How a changing planet drives disease1 hour ago
-
Pause in US weapons shipment to Israel too little too late: Rights advocates2 hours ago
-
Chip giant TSMC's April revenue jumps 60% on-year2 hours ago
-
Australian watchdog demands X take down video worldwide2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher2 hours ago
-
UNRWA closing its HQ in occupied East Jerusalem after Israelis launch arson attacks2 hours ago
-
Chip giant TSMC's April revenue jumps 60% on-year2 hours ago
-
Chip giant TSMC's April revenue jumps 60% on-year3 hours ago