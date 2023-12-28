China says Taiwan 'hyping up' election interference claims

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) China's defence ministry on Thursday accused Taiwan's leadership of "hyping up" claims that Beijing is interfering in the self-ruled island's upcoming presidential election.

"The DPP authorities have been hyping up that China's mainland is interfering in its elections," ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told a press conference, using the initials of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

He accused Taipei of trying to "stoke confrontation and manipulate the election".

One of the main themes in the lead-up to Taiwan's closely watched January 13 vote is how the presidential candidates will handle relations with China.